With a mighty heave Saturday afternoon from the tugboat Kurt J. Crosby, a barge glided smoothly out from between the twin hulls of the VB 10,000 crane vessel in the St. Simons Sound.
And the hulking 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel on its deck made a westward trek across the drizzly skyline above it, following as the tugboat backed out of the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the wreckage of the Golden Ray. The tugs Caitlin and Crosby Star then moved in on the barge’s port and bow, nudging and prodding it slowly but surely into an about-face pointed toward the Brunswick River.
Standing at the wooden walkover at the Wyley Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, Wesley Taylor watched as the Kurt J. Crosby, the barge and its massive cargo chugged upriver and out of the sound. Section 6 of the shipwreck had been a source of oil pollution that had fouled the island’s southern shorelines for days, beginning July 31.
“It’s something, it really is,” said Taylor, a Cantrell resident whose family has a place on the island. “It’s been interesting. I’ve been watching it from the start. It’s been tough. But I think they’ve done a masterful job, I really do.”
The barge and Section 6 arrived late Saturday evening at a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
Secured on its side, Section 6 towers to 135 feet from the barge deck. It is 73.5 feet long and 113 feet wide.
Its departure left about 153.5 feet of half-submerged wreckage in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. Salvors have one more cut to complete and two more sections to remove before the shipwreck is gone from the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Section 6 was the sixth section to be removed since the VB 10,000 began cutting in November. The VB 10,000’s system of winches, rigging and pulleys power a cutting chain up through the shipwreck by force of tension.
Section 6 was cut free of the half-submerged remains of the wreckage on the night of July 30.
A river of oil leaked from the shipwreck on the next day’s outgoing tide, the swift currents taking it beneath the containment boom that lines the surface of the environmental protection barrier and is designed to contain it. Oil fouled marsh habitat, beaches and Johnson Rocks from the southwestern corner of St. Simons Island up to Massengale Park.
Unified Command responded with dozens of pollution cleanup workers, shoveling and bagging oiled sand and applying a sphagnum moss product to fouled marsh grasses.
Subsequent attempts by the VB 10,000 to lift Section 6 above the water resulted in more spills in the days that followed. Salvors on Aug. 6 located and blocked an open oil venting pipe in Section 6, stymying the main source of the leaking oil, Himes said. Salvors last week used a crane to pluck some 200 vehicles from the section’s cargo hold to lighten its load for the lift.
The VB 10,000 raised Section 6 completely out of the water Friday morning, after which the dry dock barge slid between its twin hulls. The section was lowered into a specially built cradle on the barge’s deck that afternoon, then welded and secured it in place for transport.
Section 6 joined Section 3 at the East River docks of the dismantling site. Sections 4 and 5, the finals two sections in the sound, also will be towed via barge to the Bay Street site operated by Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) of Louisiana.
These middle sections all will be cut into smaller chunks of several hundred tons each, which will be hauled via barge to the MARS facility in Gibson, La. Experts believe the middle sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage that might have occurred when the Golden Ray made impact with the sandbar in the sound.
Each of the four outer sections all were transported whole aboard a barge directly to MARS’s headquarters in Gibson, La.