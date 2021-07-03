The VB 10,000 crane vessel lowered a hulking chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray onto a dry dock barge late Saturday afternoon, setting the stage for the removal of yet one more section of the lumbering eyesore from the St. Simons Sound.
The barge slid in between the twin hulls of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 around 5 p.m., after which the crane vessel lowered the 3,640-metric-ton Section 3 onto a specially built cradle on the broad deck of the dry dock barge. Salvage crews then began securing the section, after which it will be transported to a dismantling facility on the East River in Brunswick, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Depending on conditions, the section could depart aboard the dry dock barge at Sunday evening’s slack high tide, Himes said. High tide on the St. Simons Sound will occurs at 4:59 p.m.
The goings-on at the salvage site will not interfere with the planned Fourth of July fireworks show at dusk at the St. Simons Pier, Himes said.
“The section may transit as early as tomorrow’s high water slack tide in the early evening,” Himes said. “We have been in contact with the organizers of the fireworks show and the transit is well-coordinated.”
The 255-foot-tall crane vessel completed its fifth cut into the half-submerged shipwreck at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel obstructions and a massive inferno. After a cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 tore through last of the steel holding it to the rest of the shipwreck, the section was hoisted from the water by sturdy polymer straps that connected the crane vessel’s lifting blocks to lifting lugs secured to the shipwreck.
The VB 10,000 then steered it a short distance from the dwindling remains of the shipwreck. Salvors spent the last two days flushing accumulated sediment from the section with hoses from tugboats and using a crane to pluck vehicles and mobile deck portions from inside. This routine “weight shedding” procedure was more crucial for the Section 3 transport, Himes said.
“We removed 41 vehicles and a few movable decks, and we continued to reduce sediment buildup in an effort to reduce the overall weight of the section,” Himes said. “Once the section contacted the cradle and was set onto the dry dock barge, crews began preliminary sea-fastening and ballasting the barge for a short transit to our facility," Himes said.
Section 3 is 73 feet long, 113 feet from keel to deck and 135 feet across.
It is the first of the four middle sections to be separated and the first section to be hauled from the sound by a dry dock barge. Dry dock barges are not as maneuverable as more narrow standard barges, which were used to transport the four outer sections. But dry dock barges are wider, and that makes for better distribution of ballast and weight.
Maritime engineers believe the four middle sections are more likely to have suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles on board. The broader deck space will provide better stability for the transport to the dismantling site, a large open field between downtown’s Bay Street and the East River within the Port of Brunswick’s Mayor’s Point.
The current plans call for transporting all four middle sections to the East River site, where they will be dismantled before being sent away for recycling. The four outer sections all were transported whole via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., a journey that followed about a week’s worth of “sea fastening” at Mayor’s Point.
Section 3 was hampered repeatedly by a series of 2-foot-thick steel brackets along the cutting path. The massive cutting chain paused several times during the operation, allowing workers suspended by rappel lines to cut alterations with 6-foot torches. Just such an operation was underway on the early afternoon of May 14 when a torch ignited a vehicle, sparking a fire that grew into a conflagration as the flames spread to hundreds of vehicles inside. Firefighting tugboats extinguished the fire later that night.
As a backup plan, salvors received federal approval June 27 to employ carefully aimed explosive charges to cut the through the dense steel brackets, which secured interior deck sections to a steel girder. It never came to that.
With its system of winches, wiring and pulleys applying force of tension in a tedious back-and-forth cycling motion, the chain finally severed Section 3 at around daybreak Friday.
About 227 feet of the shipwreck remains in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
The shipwreck is surrounded by a 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier, lined on the surface with oil retention boom and fitted below with sturdy mesh netting to catch loose vehicles and other large debris.