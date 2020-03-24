The Georgia Secretary of State announced Tuesday that all active voters will receive a mailed absentee ballot application for the combined May presidential preference and general primary in an effort to encourage voters to cast absentee ballots rather than vote at the polls.
Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said not all details were immediately available, but that a third-party vendor would be given limited access to the state’s registration database and send out the applications.
“That’s nothing new as far as having controlled access to that system. The only thing that’s new is that they’ll be sending them out, not us,” Channell said.
Once the application is filled out, it can be mailed in a pre-addressed envelope to their county board of elections, where election workers will verify them and deal with duplicates as a result of the new mailings.
The mailed applications share the same deadline as all other absentee ballot applications — May 15.
“But get them in as soon as possible, because there’s a turn-around time for getting the ballot back to them,” Channell said.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, applications will be sent out to 6.9 million Georgia voters. Glynn County is home to over 59,000 active voters and roughly 4,300 inactive, Channell said.
Voters can check their status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Channell said an inactive voter can still request an absentee ballot the traditional way to be returned to active status.
Absentee ballot forms and instructions can be found at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.org.
Channel said state law still requires physical voting locations, but hopefully this new effort will cut down on the number of voters using them.
“Hopefully, we see a good turnout from the absentee drive,” Channell said.