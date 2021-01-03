Salvors completed the second cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray late Saturday night, separating the vessel’s stern section with anchor chains powered by the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 straddles the half-submerged shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound and employed winches, pulleys and lifting blocks to pull the chain up through the ship’s daunting layers of thick steel through sheer force of tension. The cut was completed around 11 p.m. Saturday, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
This second cut was completed in eight days, having begun Christmas morning. The first cut into the ship’s bow to took three weeks, beginning Nov. 6 and wrapping up Nov. 28 after multiple setbacks including chain breaks and a tropical storm threat.
Salvors applied lessons learned from that cut to this second cut. All of the chain links in the cutting chain were replaced with links forged from a stronger grade of steel. Each chain like is 18 inches, 8 inches across and weighs 80 pounds.
Workers also drilled holes into the ship’s exterior along the line of the cut for the stern in an effort to expedite this cut.
The stern section will be loaded onto specially devised cradle on the deck of the barge 455-A, then welded and secured into place for its voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. The eventual plan is to cut the ship into eight section for hauling away.
The Golden Ray has sat half submerged in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, 2019, when it capsized while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
An environmental protection barrier surrounds the ship with mesh netting underneath to catch loose vehicles and other large debris and oil containment boom lining the surface. A flotilla of more than 30 boats patrol the waters, with oil absorption boom, containment boom, oil skimmers and other pollution fighting features.
Dozens of trained cleanup crew members patrol the shorelines, spotting and picking up shipwreck debris and oil globules that wash up.
An increase of oil and fuel sheen in the waters surrounding shipwreck began occurring throughout last week as the cut progressed, environmental advocates said and Unified Command conceded. Plastic debris and car parts from plastic pumps to wheel panels also were seen washing up on shore.
Anyone who spots suspected shipwreck debris along local shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who spots suspected oil sheens is asked to call 800-424-8802.