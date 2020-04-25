DeeJay Dallas became the latest football player from Glynn County to make it to the big stage Saturday when the former Glynn Academy standout was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Seattle drafted the University of Miami product with the 144th overall pick.
Dallas committed to Miami ahead of his senior season at Glynn Academy, eventually closing his prep career with 3,093 total yards.
A consensus four-star prospect, Dallas was a jack-of-all-trades as a Red Terror, lining up at quarterback, receiver, running back and defensive back in addition to returning kicks and punts. As a junior he rushed for 1,139 yards and 13 touchdowns, and threw for 678 yards and seven more scores, while leading Glynn Academy to the state championship game, earning All-State honors in the process.
Recruited by Mark Richt, Dallas began his career at Miami at receiver before making the shift to running back midseason of his true freshman campaign. Over three seasons as a Hurricane, Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns at 5.8 yards per carry, and he added 317 yards and two touchdowns through the air on 28 receptions.
Dallas’ 1,260 all-purpose yards as a sophomore were a team high, and he finished his junior season as Miami’s leading rusher despite missing the final two games due to injury.
Dallas becomes the fourth active player from Glynn County on an NFL roster, joining Brunswick High alumni Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles), Justin Coleman (Detroit Lions) and Tracy Walker (Lions).