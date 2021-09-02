The search for a new county manager did not end the way a majority of Glynn County Commissioners had hoped.
Commissioners announced at Thursday's meeting the negotiations with the lone finalist for the county manager's job, Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, ended with both sides unable to reach an agreement on a contract.
Chapman had hired a lawyer with a list of contract demands that he said would be a starting point for both sides to reach an agreement.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal expressed regret that a mutual agreement could not be reached. Now, a consultant will resume the search for candidates for the job.