Fire wreaked extensive damage Tuesday morning on a home in the Sea Palms neighborhood, on St. Simons Island, Glynn County Fire Chief of Operations Scott Cook said.
When firefighters at the nearby station on Frederica Road received an alert at 8:50 a.m., the caller stated flames were already shooting from the roof of the home, located in the 600 block of Executive Golf Villas off of North Windward Drive, Cook said.
Firefighters responded quickly and brought the fire under control. However, the flames had caused significant damage before their arrival, Cook said. The lone resident was not home at the time of the fire, he said.
“We arrived pretty fast and knocked the fire down pretty fast,” Cook said. “It was a really quick extinguishment of the fire, but there is still a pretty good amount of damage.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Cook said.