The Sea Island Co. announced Monday that it would be laying off most of its staff in addition to the previously announced closure of the Sea Island Resort to new guests through May 15.
“We will continue to operate at a minimum level of service for our existing membership while employing stringent social distancing practices. As our in-house guests depart, we will be winding down most of our resort operation,” said Sea Island CEO Scott Steilen.
“As a result of these actions, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily lay off most of our Sea Island team members for a period anticipated to be 60 days.”
Steilen said the country is facing “unprecedented times,” and that the fight to contain COVID-19 has brought great uncertainty to both the health and economic spheres.
“We believe that closing our operation to guests and substantially scaling down our services to our membership was the right choice for our country and our community,” Steilen said. “For our Sea Island team members who were impacted by this temporary layoff, we have provided a generous compensation package that exceeds what we have seen throughout our industry.”
He reiterated that the action was not permanent, and that the company hopes to bring back all of its employees when possible.
“We have an incredible team who is as anxious as I am to welcome our guests and members home for a terrific summer at Sea Island,” Steilen said.
The company announced Sunday it would not accept new guests from March 23 to May 15 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.