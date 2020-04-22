The Glynn County Board of Education named Scott Spence as the sole finalist for superintendent Wednesday.
The school board voted 5-2 to approve Spence as the sole finalist, following a special-called board meeting. There will be a 14-day public comment period before the school board officially votes to approve him.
School board members Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey voted against Spence. Both said they felt other candidates for the position brought more experience to the table.
“In my opinion, while this candidate can probably do the job, I believe that we interviewed more experienced candidates,” Sams said.
Hulsey agreed, adding that experience is an important asset as the school system begins to face new challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools in Glynn County on March 16 and will likely significantly impact the school system’s budget because of the economic downturn.
“Certainly I’ll support the decision of this board, like I always have,” Hulsey said. “… I think we had some folks that had more experience.”
Before retiring in 2018, Spence worked with Glynn County Schools for nearly 30 years.
Spence retired from his position as Brunswick High principal at the end of 2018. He served as Glynn Academy’s principal from 2010 to 2017.
A native of Glynn County, Spence graduated from Brunswick High in 1985. He earned his degree from Georgia Southern University.
He previously served as an assistant principal and principal at Jane Macon Middle School, as the principal of an alternative program and as the school district’s athletic director.
Spence said he’s excited to be named sole finalist.
“My entire life has been spent working in Glynn County and trying to serve the students, parents, teacher and the public here,” he said.
After his retirement, Spence returned last fall as a part-time mathematics coordinator for the school system. He applied to be superintendent this year because he said he felt he still had the fire to make a difference in Glynn County Schools.
“I went to school here. I grew up here. I’ve taught here, and I’ve been an administrator here in Glynn County for many, many years” he said. “I truly believe that we can be one of the best school systems not only in the state but in the nation, and I will do my very best to make that belief come true.”
The school board began its superintendent search earlier this year and has spent the past month reviewing and interviewing candidates. The application window for the position closed March 1.
Virgil Cole, who has served as superintendent since 2017, announced last year that he will not renew his contract this summer.
The Georgia Schools Board Association, which facilitated the search, received 41 applicants for the position.
State law allowed the school board to announce one, two or three finalists to the public. Information is then required to be made publicly available about the finalists, including their application responses.
Marcus Edgy, chairman of the school board, said after the meeting Wednesday that a link will be posted on Glynn County Schools’ website to allow the public to provide feedback over the next 14 days.
Spence, if approved, will begin in his new role July 1.