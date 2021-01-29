A woman driving a minivan rear-ended a school bus early Friday morning at U.S. Highway 82 and Galilee Road, resulting in 13 students being transported to the hospital in Brunswick with minor injury complaints, Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said.
The bus was transporting mostly Glynn Academy high school students, though some in the bus were Glynn Middle School students, Ellis said. A few of the students “with more serious complaints” were transported by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital emergency room, but the others were transported via another school bus, Ellis said.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. as the eastbound bus was stopped on U.S. 82 at Galilee Road to pick up students, with its school bus stop notification signs displayed. Ellis said the rising sun was “just brutal, shining right in your face this morning.”
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The bus had to be towed from the scene and another called to transport the remaining students to school, he said.
“I was out there directing traffic and there did not appear to be serious injuries,” Ellis said.