Glynn County Schools took precautions Friday following vague and threatening social media posts shared this morning with students.
The school system shared a statement with staff and families alerting them to the threats, which school district staff believe are unsubstantiated.
“We were made aware this morning that there was a very vague social media posting shared with our students, making threatening claims to schools,” according to the statement. “No school was named, and we believe this post and similar posts are being shared with multiple districts across the state and U.S. Our resource officers are aware of this post and are taking the necessary precautions to safeguard our schools.”
School police are working closely with other law enforcement to ensure school safety, per the district.
“Please know that we take all threats seriously and investigate each instance thoroughly,” the statement reads. “Rest assured that our school police department will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to provide a safe learning environment for your child and our school staff.”