The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to direct superintendent Scott Spence to require students to wear masks in school when classes resume Aug. 20.
The school board voted for Spence to require masks during the first semester, with a plan for board members to reassess the measure later in the school year.
The school board held a lengthy discussion about whether to mandate masks during its monthly meeting. Some board members expressed concerns about the details of what a mask mandate would mean on a practical level in schools, regarding issues like discipline for students who do not follow the directive and a maintaining a supply of masks to give out.
The conversation and ultimate vote to have a mask requirement — which all seven board members voted in favor of — followed an in-person plea from a group of Southeast Georgia Health System staff members who addressed the school board at the start of the meeting.
The health care workers strongly urged the school board to mandate masks. Up to this point, Glynn County Schools planned to require staff to wear masks and to strongly encourage students to do so.
“It is a very basic protection if our goal is to keep schools open,” said Jennifer Miller, a family medicine doctor.
Two weeks ago, the Brunswick hospital had 98 COVID-19 patients being treated there, the health care workers said, and outbreaks tied to schools reopening could put a far more serious strain on hospital resources.
“I am passionate about this,” shared a hospital staff member. “I’ve watched too many people die.”
School board member John Madala put the recommendation for a mask mandate on the table, at first asking the board to approve a policy change. Board member Eaddy Sams spoke in opposition to that option, saying she felt that was the wrong precedent to set.
Sams said she felt the community will need to step up and help supply masks for schools.
Before the vote, Spence said he was concerned that requiring masks would put the school system in the position of needing to provide masks, which current supplies would not sustain. The mask requirement would need to be treated as a dress code issue, he said.
“It’s going to be tough, and as an educator this is going to be tough,” he said. “But we will do it. We will do what we have to do.”
School board chair Marcus Edgy said he came to the meeting opposed to a mask mandate. He brought up issues of potential discipline challenges that would accompany this requirement.
“It could get messy, and that’s what I want to avoid,” he said.
Board member Mike Hulsey said he has gone back and forth recently on whether he feels the school system should mandate masks. He spoke in support of the decision though and said he feels the school system should be able to find money to supply more masks to students.
“If this is something you’ll have me do, we’ll definitely needs more masks” Spence said before the vote.
The school board also approved Tuesday its fiscal year 2021 budget, with a 6-1 vote. Hulsey voted against the budget, because he said he took issue with some of the changes to coaching supplements.
The school system budget includes total estimated revenues of more than $186 million and total estimated expenditures of more than $190 million.
The board also approved hiring a construction manager to oversee the relocation of the school district’s central data system from the administration office to Brunswick High School. The plan is to move the system’s servers, which connect all computers and phone lines throughout the school system and hold district data, into a more secure space in Brunswick High.
R.H. Tyson Construction will serve as construction manager and will establish the guaranteed maximum price. The contract price is just over $602,000.