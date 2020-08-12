Area schools were left scrambling to fill out their football schedules following Wednesday’s news that Savannah-Chatham County Schools will only hold intra-district sports competitions this fall.
The decision cost Brunswick High non-region games against Windsor Forest, Beach and New Hampstead in September.
“Brunswick’s schedule is about to get decisively harder probably,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters.
The Pirates were set to open their season on the road against Windsor Forest on Sept. 4, then return home for contests against McIntosh County Academy and Beach the following two weeks, before closing their non-region slate with an away game versus New Hampstead on Sept. 24.
Now, Brunswick is looking at a season opener at Pierce County and a road game versus MCA while hoping it can find teams to travel to Glynn County Stadium on Sept. 18 and 25.
Waters said he’s in the process of searching for schools to fill in those dates.
“We’ve got a lot of phone calls out there,” Waters said.
Glynn Academy also had its season opener affected by the decision in Savannah. The Terrors were slated to take to the road to play Islands on Sept. 4, but instead they’ll kickoff the season at home against McIntosh County Academy.
The game against Glynn replaces MCA’s contest versus Windsor Forest set for Sept. 18.