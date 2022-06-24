Candidates for federal office and their opponents wasted little time letting voters know what they think of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today.
The high court voted to pass responsibility for abortion to the states, many of which have passed restrictive laws against it. Georgia is one of them.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan cast the only dissenting votes.
As expected, Republicans are praising the ruling and Democrats are condemning it. All were quick to release statements following the decision.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., says it is none of the government's business what a woman does with her body.
“I’ve always believed a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” Warnock said. “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights.
"This misguided decision is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide.”
Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election, differs in opinion.
“This Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states, which is where it belongs," Walker said. "I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial-birth and late term abortion.
Walker said he "won’t apologize for erring on the side of life.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the Republican incumbent whose district takes in Coastal Georgia, lauded the decision.
“Millions of children have been silent victims of a decades-long siege on their right to life," Carter said. "The heartbeats heard in ultrasound appointments have now been heard by the Supreme Court, and we finally have a nation that honors the humanity of unborn children.
“We followed the science, and it led us to know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that life begins at conception. The same unborn children that can feel pain in the womb will one day feel immense joy knowing that their life was valued from Day One.”
Wade Herring, the Democrat who is challenging the reelection bid of Carter, calls it the wrong decision.
“The Supreme Court made the wrong decision to overturn well-established law based on the fundamental right of privacy," the Savannah attorney said. "I trust women to make healthcare choices about their bodies.
Reproductive rights are healthcare rights.
"Now that the Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, Congress must act to restore reproductive rights."
The overturning of Roe v. Wade came as a result of rulings by the Supreme Court on separate abortion cases.