On Thursday, the state Department of Natural Resources extended restrictions on umbrellas, tents, coolers and chairs on Georgia beaches.
The use of such items will remain prohibited on Georgia's beaches below the ordinary high water mark through May 6, according to the order issued by DNR commissioner Mark Williams
DNR game wardens will continue to patrol beaches and enforce the rule.
The restriction was first issued early this month following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to override local orders closing down the beaches on St. Simons, Sea and Jekyll islands, among others.
Social distancing restrictions remain in effect. Residents not related or from the same household are required to keep a six foot distance from others when out and about.