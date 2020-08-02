The latest forecast from the national weather service shows Tropical Storm Isaias reaching the Golden Isles tonight.
Local officials are still monitoring the storm’s progress, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton. While the former hurricane has weakened into a tropical storm, Eaton said there’s still a slight chance it could regain some of that intensity before it reaches Coastal Georgia.
Residents are strongly encouraged to shelter in place and avoid unnecessary travel today and tomorrow, he said.
On the beach, Isaias is likely to cause rough surf and rip tides.
“If you’re going to the beach, make sure you know the warning signs,” Eaton said.
Glynn and surrounding counties are expected to see scattered showers this afternoon, increasing in intensity tonight and into Monday, said Matt Zibura with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
He said the NWS has forecast a 40 percent chance today for the Brunswick area, 80 percent tonight and 90 percent tomorrow.
”The worst of it is tonight and tomorrow morning,” Zibura said.
He also warned residents about predicted tropical-storm-force sustained winds up to 25-35 mph sustained with 50 mph gusts tonight and tomorrow.
The storm is currently predicted to pass Coastal Georgia by tomorrow evening before heading to South Carolina in inland to the northeast.
No significant damage resulting from the storm has yet been reported, Zibura said.
In Camden County, a state of emergency has been declared in advance of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
All municipal offices will be closed on Aug. 3, including those in the cities of Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine. Camden schools have delayed the first day of classes until Aug. 4. Advance in-person voting has also been canceled for the day.