Republican David Sweat narrowly edged out Democratic challenger and former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey for the Glynn County Commission District 4 seat, taking 52.2% of the vote to Harvey's 47.8%.
Bo Clark, the Republican candidate for the Glynn County Commission at-large seat, took a much more comfortable lead over Democrat Richard Ingalls, winning with 66.3% to Ingalls' 33.7%.
In the race for Glynn County School Board, Republican incumbent Hank Yeargan took 52.1% of the vote to Democrat Rachael Thompson's 47.9%.
Glenn Cook won the four-way race for the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor position, garnering 53.3% of the vote, avoiding a runoff. His challengers for the nonpartisan seat were Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne and John Hodor.
Three races were unopposed
• Glynn County Commission District 3, held by Wayne Neal.
• Glynn County School Board District 2, held by Eaddy Sams.
• Glynn County School Board At-large, held by Mike Hulsey.
