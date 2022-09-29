The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Brunswick for residents seeking shelter from now-Tropical Storm Ian at 2900 Albany St.
Red Cross will staff the shelter during the storm as needed. Staff members arrived Wednesday evening to set up and evaluate needs and resources. The shelter has a 75-person capacity. Organizers have asked citizens to seek this shelter if they are in need of safer shelter or have a compromised living situation during the storm.
Space in the shelter is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will not be available after the storm passes.
In a statement from Glynn County, Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service stationed in the county's emergency operations center, said Ian's tropical storm-force wind field in combination with strong onshore winds will create a storm surge that could reach 4-5 feet above ground level, especially during high tide, through early Friday afternoon.
Rainfall is expected to intensify at times on Friday, and a shorter duration of heavy rainfall will result in storm total rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches across the county. Rainfall and winds are expected to diminish on Friday night as Ian makes landfall in coastal South Carolina, potentially as a Category 1 hurricane.
The tides will peak in Brunswick at 12:05 p.m. today and again at 12:26 a.m. tonight and 12:56 p.m. tomorrow. Currently, tides are receding on St. Simons Island. The next high tide on St. Simons Island is at 11:33 p.m. tonight. The tide will peak again at around noon tomorrow.