Walter Rafolski clinched the Republican nomination for the Glynn County Commission’s At-Large Post 2 seat Tuesday, beating fellow party challenger Bo Clark in a roughly 60-40 vote split.
“I look forward to doing the things I said I was going to do,” Rafolski said.
All absentee and in-person ballots combined amounted to around 6,000 votes in the race, nearly double the total votes cast in the 2018 primary runoff elections. Rafolski took a little over 60 percent of the vote Tuesday. The 12 provisional ballots that remain, which will be counted next week, will not change the outcome as Rafolski led Tuesday night by 1,240 votes.
Rafolski said he was “still trying to soak it all in,” after the results came in.
“I just want to thank all the people who voted for me,” Rafolski said. “I want to thank Bo, we ran a good clean race.”
Rafolski said he felt like he earned the win over the last year or so, going to nearly all county functions and talking with voters to develop his platform.
He will face Democratic nominee Taylor Ritz in the November general election. Given how hard it was to campaign against Clark, Rafolski said he hasn’t had much time to study his general election opponent yet.
“Bo has been a full-time job,” Rafolski said. “I give the man credit, he worked hard. We both worked hard.”