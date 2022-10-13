Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday morning, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
The city fire department received a report of the fire at 1:06 a.m. and responded within minutes as a thunderstorm rolled across the Golden Isles, Tyre said. By that time, flames and heavy smoke were already visible in the upper areas of the building.
Brunswick firefighters spent the next two hours battling the blazes, with assistance from Glynn County Fire-Rescue firefighters.
Brunswick firefighters responded with three fire engines and Glynn County arrived with an engine and a ladder truck, he said. Firefighters had the blazes under control by 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters remained on scene at midmorning Thursday, guarding against flareups, he said.
The building is destroyed, Tyre said. A state fire marshal has been called to investigate the fire, the cause of which is unknown, Tyre said.
However, the fire appeared to have started in the ceiling area, making it that much more difficult to contain, Tyre said.
“We were called in the middle of the thunderstorm with a report of heavy smoke and the smell something electrical,” Tyre said. “When we got here, there was heavy smoke showing at both ends of the building and flames in the back. It was a pretty extensive fire. The county did a good job of helping us. We’ll be here monitoring it all day long.”