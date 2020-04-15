An oak tree is safer than the internet. That’s what some members of the McIntosh County Commission were thinking after a meeting in cyberspace Tuesday was hijacked and used to broadcast porn.
“We had a workshop on Monday night on Zoom, (a video conferencing program),” said David Stevens, commission chairman. “It was our first online meeting, and it went well. (Tuesday) we tried to have our regular monthly meeting.”
It was set to be a pretty normal event, Stevens said. Commissioners were to consider amending two local ordinances, making appointments to several boards and awarding a little over $1 million in road, sidewalk and construction contracts.
They didn’t get far before the meeting was derailed, although Stevens might say that’s putting it mildly.
“About 20 minutes into it, someone hacked into our meeting, locked our screens and started playing some pretty hardcore porn,” Stevens said.
Referred to in a recent Federal Bureau of Investigation alert as “Zoom-bombing,” the bureau calls it “teleconference hijacking,” a cybercrime that can be reported at ic3.gov.
It seemed like a malicious act to Stevens, who said he was outright stunned.
“I thought ‘Wow. Oh my God,’” Stevens recounted. “Whoever did it locked the screen. I had to literally shut my iPad down to get out of it.”
Many government agencies, including the Glynn County and Brunswick City commissions, and schools are holding meetings, classes and other gatherings online to adhere to state-mandated social distancing guidelines and bans on gatherings of 10 or more people.
The issue of people hijacking these online meetings is prevalent enough that the FBI issued guidance on how to avoid it.
“As individuals continue the transition to online lessons and meetings, the FBI recommends exercising due diligence and caution in your cybersecurity efforts,” the agency said in a statement.
No matter which virtual meeting software one uses, the FBI recommends making meetings private, locking them behind passwords, only sharing links through private channels, giving the host sole control of the program, using the most up-to-date version of the software and addressing information security at the organization level.
“Staff addressed that with Zoom, and they said ‘Take these precautions and you’ll be fine.’ There’s a lot of Monday-morning quarterbacking, but we did exactly what Zoom said,” Stevens said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the McIntosh County Commission held a follow-up special called meeting in person outside the McIntosh County Annex Wednesday evening.
The commission won’t be meeting again until May. Stevens said he hopes the COVID-19 outbreak will have passed and the commission will be able to meet normally by then. If not, he’d rather avoid meeting online from here on out.
“If we have to meet under the oak tree, we’ll meet under the oak tree,” Stevens said.