A woman's body was found floating Saturday morning in water on the grounds of the Brunswick Cellulose pulp products company, 1400 W. 9th St., near Brunswick, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue EMS workers used "a civilian boat to go retrieve the body from the water," police said in a report. Police received the report at 9:18 a.m. Saturday.
Several mill ponds are located on the grounds of Brunswick Cellulose.
No further information was available Sunday afternoon. This is a developing story.