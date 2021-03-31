Police say a 51-year-old Brunswick woman drove across the median at a curve on U.S. Highway 17 and into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon, causing a collision that killed her as well as the Canton woman driving another vehicle.
Lori Fry of Brunswick and Norma Collins, 66, of Canton, were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where both died of their injuries, said Brunswick Police Cpl. Steven Kretschmar. A third woman involved in the crash, 45-year-old Karen Colver of Kingsland, was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
"Her injuries were not severe," Kretschmar said of Colver.
Kretschmar said Fry was driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima southbound on U.S. 17 near Marshside Grill, just south of Gloucester Street in Brunswick, when the crash occurred around 1:38 p.m. U.S. Highway 17 makes a distinct westerly turn in that area. Several witnesses told police Fry did not turn with the curve.
"She just continued going straight over the median, she just didn't turn," he said. "Witnesses all had the same statement: she drove across the median. They didn't know why."
Traveling south in U.S. 17's northbound lane, Kretschmar said, Fry first sideswiped the 2013 Ford Focus that Colver was driving. He said Fry then collided head-on with the 2019 Buick Encore that Collins was driving.
Blood samples from Fry were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler for testing, Kretschmar said. The investigation continues.
A Brunswick native and a graduate of Glynn Academy, Fry is survived by a husband of 29 years and two sons, according to her obituary submitted Wednesday to The News by Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory. She attended Golden Isles Baptist Church, was an advocate for Altamaha Park and took pleasure in raising chickens for eggs. Fry's obituary will appear in the April 1 edition of The News.