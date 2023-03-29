Brunswick Police officers are canvassing the area around the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a Black male alleged to have stabbed a man for his bike.
Police Capt. Angela Smith said police were called to the intersection of Amherst and M streets at approximately 11:40 a.m. today in response to a robbery. When they arrived, they found the injured man, who said he had been stabbed in the back before the alleged thief rode off on his bike.
He was familiar with the man who stabbed him, Smith said, but did not know his name.
The bike was found in the 1600 block of MLK and police began a search, she said.
The suspect was wearing dark clothes at the time, Smith said, but police suspect he changed clothes in an abandoned building nearby.
The victim was transported to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville in critical condition due to internal injuries from the stabbing, Smith said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516, or to email tips to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.