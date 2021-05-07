Police are in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 17 near Exit 29 of Interstate 95 and who claims to have a bomb, bringing traffic in this area of southern Glynn County to a standstill, county police Sgt. Earle Wilson said.
Glynn County police negotiators are trying to persuade the man to peacefully exit the vehicle, which is on the side of U.S. 17 near the Love’s truck stop east of I-95. The incident began about 6:30 a.m. today.
Traffic is completely closed on northbound Exit 29 of I-95 to U.S. 17 and all traffic on Exit 29 southbound is being redirected to Blythe Island Highway, Wilson said.
“The are continuing to negotiate his surrender and there are allegations of a possible explosive in the vehicle,” Wilson said.