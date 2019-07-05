Police are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store at 5598 Altama Ave. on Thursday night during the Fourth of July holiday.

The man entered the store at around 9:30 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money. He absconded with cash from the store, according to Glynn County Police. He left on foot, last seen running toward nearby Stafford Avenue, police said. He wore a mask over his head, a long-sleeve dark shirt and tan pants. He was described as a "light-skinned black male," according to a police release.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department's general investigations unit at 912-554-7802, the 911 nonemergency at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

