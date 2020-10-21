Police seeking kidnapper, victim

A woman may be “in imminent danger” from her ex-boyfriend, who police said has a history of domestic violence and may have abducted the woman Wednesday morning.

Glynn County Police suspect William Bolin of abducting Katy Morine from her residence.

“Bolin has a history of domestic abuse and Katy is believed to be in imminent danger,” police said in a statement.

Police issued photos of both Bolin and Morine.

Anyone with information about Bolin’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Glynn County Police criminal investigations unit at 912-554-7831.

