Brunswick police are seeking the killer of a 64-year-old man who died of a head wound Sunday morning in the back yard of a home in the 1800 block of Third Street, said city police Capt. Angela Smith.
The victim, Michael Rogers, died at the scene, Smith said.
Someone contacted police at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about an assault in the area, Smith said. Police found Rogers in the residence’s back yard.
Police are investigating Rogers’ death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Jasmine Jordan at 912-279-2624, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.