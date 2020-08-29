Glynn County and Brunswick police investigators recovered drugs, guns and cash during a raid Wednesday on a home on Crane Street in the city, according to a Glynn County Police statement.
In the process, police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Ryan Gordon on numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges. The search warrant was served by members of the Glynn County Police Department’s special investigations and criminal investigations units as well as the Brunswick Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of a drug trafficking investigation, county police said.
The officers seized 29 firearms, which include high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns. Police also recovered a bulletproof vest. Two of the guns had modified and shortened barrels, police said.
Police also seized 139.40 grams of crystal meth, 27.23 grams of the powerful narcotic fentanyl and 3.1 grams of heroin. Narcotic pills seized included oxycodone, hydrocodone, Soma and Tylenol with codeine.
Additionally, police seized $5,600 cash.
Gordon remained Saturday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show. He is charged possession of Schedule 1, 2 and 4 narcotics, trafficking in meth and fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of stolen property.
The investigation continues, police said.