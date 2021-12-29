The COVID-19 pandemic forced Brunswick officials to abandon, modify or delay plans in 2021.

After two decades of planning, the Oglethorpe Convention Center were scrapped after city officials came to the conclusion there were too many things working against the project happening anytime soon amid a pandemic. They agreed to let the voters decide a referendum question asking to abandon the project and return any unspent funds to the city and county.

Voters approved the referendum, but rejected a 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax during the same special election in March.

The L Street improvement project that was plagued with delays and problems was finally completed with much fanfare in January. The project which began in April 2019 fell months behind schedule early on because of the decision by Atlanta Gas Light to do more gas line improvements than originally planned.

The debate surrounding a Confederate monument that has stood in Hanover Square since 1902 ramped up during the year. The monument because a focal point after it was vandalized with letters BLM painted in the wake of protests sparked by the Ahmaud Arbery murder.

A committee was formed with the goal of reaching consensus on what to do about the monument. Instead, there was no compromise and the committee voted 5-4 to keep the monument at its current location with a plaque commemorating a company of Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island who fought for the Union army during the American Civil War.

City commissioners rejected the recommendation and voted to remove the monument. Mayor Cornell Harvey said the monument will be removed from the square sometime in 2022 and moved to another location to be determined.

As a result of continued growth, the Georgia Ports Authority announced plans in April to develop a fourth berth for Ro/Ro cargo at the Colonel’s Island terminal in Brunswick. It has already received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.

The city’s homeless problem is starting to be addressed with the ongoing construction of two tiny home villages. The Golden Isles Veterans Village will serve homeless veterans.

Another tiny home village is being built by Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc. on a 4.24-acre tract at the site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue. On-site services will include medical and psychological care, and a community garden where residents will grow their own fruits and vegetables. Nutrition and cooking classes will be offered. A common area will hold a laundry room, library and reading room, computer room, kitchen and food pantry, classrooms and an office for the executive director.

The goal is to provide permanent homes with the community support needed to help the new residents adapt.

NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick, two organizations created to revitalize downtown Brunswick and help attract new residents and businesses, announced they had merged. Both organizations had been relatively inactive during the pandemic and announced in July they had become one organization Forward Brunswick, with the same mission of helping to spur growth in downtown Brunswick.

Residents made a stink during public meetings held in early summer about a noxious odor that permeated different areas of the city and county throughout the year. The source of those odors still has not been positively identified.

Qualifying for the Brunswick mayor’s position attracted eight candidates all vying to replace Cornell Harvey, who could not seek a third term as mayor because of term limits. Four more candidates qualified to seek the North Ward commission seat held by Vincent Williams, who chose to run for mayor.

Mayor-elect Cosby Johnson defeated Ivan Figuroa in a runoff for the mayor’s seat in November. Kendra Leola Rolle earned more than 50 percent of the vote in a four-candidate race for Williams’ North Ward seat. Incumbent Commissioner Felicia Harris was unopposed in her bid to serve another 4-year term representing the South Ward.

Rather than require COVID vaccines for city employees, they were offered a $500 bonus to get the shot. Those already vaccinated were automatically eligible for the bonus.

Funding for the planning and design of a new training lab at Coastal Pines Technical College was approved. The building is the No. 1 priority of local business leaders and elected officials when they travel to Atlanta to meet with state lawmakers during the upcoming General Assembly legislative session.

Two city streets received honorary designations during the year. G Street was named in honor of the late Rev. Julius C. Hope, the first African-American to run for Brunswick City Commission. Albany Street also carries the historic designation of Ahmaud Arbery in honor of the impact he had on the community.