Glynn County Police have arrested one person and are seeking others in the early Saturday shooting of a woman who was caught in the crossfire of several shooters in the parking lot at 5719 Altama Ave.
The woman was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.
County police arrested Jeremiah Roashann Herrington, 26, of Brunswick, around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Herrington remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with aggravated assault.
Additionally, police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jamar Scott Herrington, who is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the 2:27 a.m. shooting.
Police have issued several additional warrants for other suspects in the shooting.
Police responded to the report of gunfire at the shopping plaza and arrived to find a crowd of people scattering on foot and in vehicles.
Police found the wounded woman in a vehicle in the parking lot. She apparently was an innocent bystander when the shooting started.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Glynn County Police Detective Rod Nohilly at 912-554-7816.