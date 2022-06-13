Glynn County police are investigating the cause of death of a woman whose body was found Saturday morning in the Turtle River near Blythe Island, according to a statement released Monday.

Police have identified the woman and have notified her next of kin, but her name is not being released.

A boater called 911 around 9:20 a.m. Saturday after spotting what appeared to be a body floating in the river, prompting a response from county police and a Glynn County Fire Rescue crew.

Fire rescue workers used a civilian's boat to retrieve her body, according to a police report.

Her body is undergoing autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office in Pooler.

"Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are working to determine a manner and cause of death," the release stated.

Police are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen a Hispanic woman in the Blythe Island area before 9 a.m. Saturday. Those with information are asked to call police department's Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness at 912-264-1333, or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

This is a developing story.

More from this section

Local advocates push for sensible gun control

Local advocates push for sensible gun control

About 30 people waved signs Saturday morning at the Unitarian Universalist church on Gloucester Street to advocate for sensible gun control. It was held in unison with other March for Our Lives rallies around the country including the main one on the National Mall in Washington that drew tho…