Glynn County police are investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night at Selden Park, located on U.S. Highway 341 near Brunswick, according to county and city police.
Initial Brunswick police reports indicate officers responded to reports of gunfire at the park. City police report "several people being shot and a large crowd being present.” Brunswick police said a victim of the shooting later died at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.
The investigation is being handled by county police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or the county police investigation division at 912-554-7817.