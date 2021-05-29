A 60-year-old Darien man shot and killed his wife, wounded his teenaged granddaughter, then killed himself with the gun at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Blount Crossing Apartments, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Col. Danny Lowe.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Blount Crossing Apartments to find the three inside an apartment unit, Lowe said.
Myllessa Haywood, 17, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was listed late Saturday afternoon in critical condition, Lowe said. Thea Adderly, 58, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System, where she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Raymond Carl Adderly died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowe at 912-437-5870, or 912-258-0868.