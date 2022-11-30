Brunswick High has been cleared by law enforcement personnel according to a statement that was sent out by Glynn County Schools.
Law enforcement personnel flocked to the school Wednesday morning after an active shooter was reported at the school.
“We are aware that several other school districts have also received similar calls this morning and have begun investigations into these reports,” the school system said in the release. “We have increased police presence on all campuses to closely monitor the school grounds and student body, so as to maintain a safe learning environment for your child and our school staff.”
Scott Spence, superintendent for Glynn County Schools, said the district has been careful to send out accurate information to keep the community up-to-date on the situation this morning.
"Timing and accuracy of information are critical during this type of situation," he said. "As a system, we make it a priority to send timely, accurate information to our stakeholders. We want to thank all of our partners who assisted us in this unfortunate situation. The response from our school resource officers and other local authorities was amazing."
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said law enforcement officers on the scene found no shooters or anyone with a firearm at the school.
Nearly every law enforcement agency was present at the scene, including the GCPD, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens.
As a precaution, the school system said all schools had been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown.
In Camden County, a report of a shooting in an English class at Camden County High School Wednesday morning forced a lockdown of school until authorities determined the call was a hoax.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said similar hoax phone calls were made in Brunswick and Savannah Wednesday morning.
Kingsland Police and sheriff’s deputies took the call seriously when they were initially told there was an active shooter in the school.
The school was still in lockdown at 9:30 a.m., even though it appears there is no threat to students or staff.
