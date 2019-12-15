A Brunswick man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound, and city police are seeking those responsible for shooting him during a robbery Saturday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near F Street, a police release stated.

Marco Cruz, 34, was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he was in critical condition Sunday morning, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Police found Cruz wounded after responding to a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at MLK Boulevard and F Street. Police later learned that Cruz was walking home from a nearby store when two men approached and robbed him at gunpoint, during which he was shot.

Police are seeking the suspects. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Brunswick Police Sgt. Allen Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

