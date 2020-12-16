After Gregory McMichael explains to police how and why he and his son armed themselves, pursued a Black man in a pickup truck and shot him dead in the middle of the street, he asks a favor of the officer.
"I would like to get this blood off my hands," McMichael says to the officer, showing a blood-stained left hand.
The blood on McMichael's hand was that of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed man McMichael's son, Travis McMichael, shot three times at point blank range with a shotgun on the afternoon of Feb. 23 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
This scene and other telling moments were captured via the body cameras of Glynn County Police officers who responded to the deadly shooting. The News obtained the body cam videos Wednesday from the clerk's office of Glynn County Superior Court, where the McMichaels and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, face felony murder and other charges in connection with Arbery's death. Prosecutors showed snippets of the police body cam footage during a hearing last month in which the McMichaels were denied bond.
Travis McMichael, 34, with Arbery's blood on his hands and both arms, also expressed to police a desire to wash it away. "Let me get something to clean up," he asks an officer.
Arbery's blood-soaked body can be seen on body cam footage where he died in the middle of Holmes Road near the intersection with Satilla Drive. The area around his body was cordoned off with crime tape, more blood pooling in the roadway beside him. The body was later covered by county EMT workers, but remained in the roadway.
Arbery was known as an avid jogger, and he was wearing shorts and running shoes on that Sunday afternoon. Some Satilla Shores residents told The News that they often saw Arbery jogging through the neighborhood.
McMichael, 65, a retired veteran investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, told police afterward that he suspected Arbery of burglaries in the neighborhood. On that day, McMichael said he was doing chores in the back of his pickup truck at his residence on Satilla Drive when he saw Arbery run by.
"He comes hauling ass down the street, I mean he's got it hooked up," Gregory McMichael is telling the officer.
He went inside, told his son and they armed themselves to take action, he told the officer.
"I said, 'C'mon, let's go,'" said McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer before joining the DA's office. "So Travis runs and gets his shotgun."
McMichael then suggests to the officer they had reason to believe Arbery was armed, "because the other night the guy stuck his hands in his pants" when Travis McMichael confronted him, he said.
"So I grab my .357 Magnum, Glynn County P.D. issue, by the way, when I was a police officer," McMichael adds.
He said the two jumped in the pickup truck and pursued Arbery. He expresses dismay that the unarmed Arbery would not stop to talk with two armed men. "We see him go around the corner and we pull up beside him, 'Hey, stop! Stop! We want to talk to you.' And he just keeps on running. He was looking right at us. I mean this close to him, you know," McMichael said, outstretched arms.
Bryan joins the chase at some point, using another pickup truck to block Arbery's path, McMichael said. Bryan also used his cellphone camera to video the pursuit and the deadly final encounter.
"The guy (Arbery) turns around and started running back this way. Roddie pulls out in his truck and kinda blocks him. I said, 'Travis, go back that way.' He said, 'No, I'm gonna go head him off.'"
When the video Bryan took of the pursuit and shooting was leaked to the public in early May, the graphic death of Arbery ignited national public outrage. It preceded by two days the GBI's arrest of the McMichaels. GBI agents arrested Bryan later in the month.
At one point, Travis McMichael backed his truck up alongside Arbery and tried stopping him again, Gregory McMichael tells the officer. "And he's right here, and he starts running past us," he said. "Travis backs up and says, 'Stop, stop, we want to talk to you.' Or something to that effect. I don't remember his exact words."
The last segment of Bryan's video shows him following in his pickup truck as Arbery runs down the street, approaching the armed McMichaels who are stopped in the middle of the road. Travis Michael stands in front of the open driver's side door of the truck as his father crouches in the truck bed with his handgun, that video shows. The video shows Arbery running around the passenger side of the truck. Suddenly, Travis McMichael is in front of the truck with his shotgun as Arbery reaches the front of the truck.
A struggle ensues for possession of the shotgun, during which McMichael fires three times, with buckshot. Arbery stumbled to the pavement after the third shot, never to get up.
Gregory McMichael gave police this version of the fatal events:
"Travis gets out with the damn shotgun and runs up there. I said, 'Travis don't shoot. Don't do anything.' The guy (Arbery) turns and comes at him and they start wrestling and Travis shoots him right in the damn chest. (Travis) had no .... The guy was trying to take the shotgun from him.
"He's got it on video," McMichael said, referring to Bryan.
The officer tells McMichael he will be able to wash the blood from his hands momentarily. As the officer walks off, McMichael again mentions his law enforcement credentials.
"Yeah, I was chief investigator with the DA's office," he said.
McMichael said he checked for a pulse on Arbery’s neck, and also checked his right hand for a weapon.
“I rolled him over to check his pulse … “ McMichael said. “I pulled his arm out and then I realized he didn’t have anything in his hand. And I saw this ain’t going to last long."
McMichael tells the officers Arbery had been caught several times on camera burglarizing a house on Satilla Drive. The house in question would turn out to be a home under construction with open bay doors. Though he was seen entering the structure on the home's surveillance video, the property owner has said Arbery did nothing wrong.
The McMichaels and Bryan remain in the Glynn County Detention Center, awaiting trail, each charged with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Other moments from the police body cam footage include:
— Gregory McMichael, looking across the wide border of crime scene tape to the other side, gazing beyond Arbery's covered body in the middle of the road. "What are they doing with my son?" he says, watching as officers question Travis McMichael on the other side. "Are they ... "
"I don't know, sir," the officer tells him.
Moments later, the father asks, "Are they going to put him in handcuffs?"
"No no no," the officer says. "Why would he be in cuffs?"
— Bryan explains to officers that he tried unsuccessfully to block Arbery's path several times. He then gives an account of the final confrontation that appears to contradict his own video. (Bryan told police he had not seen the video he took at that time.) He tells officers Arbery came straight at Travis McMichael after McMichael stepped out of the truck's driver's side, rather than run around the passenger side as the video shows.
"About that time he come over and he just started wailing on his face — the black dude started hitting the white dude in the face," Bryan said.
Bryan said Arbery should have stopped to talk with the armed men. Then he seemed to question the wisdom of chasing Arbery in the first place.
"If the guy would have stopped to find out what was going on — he was obviously up to something — this would have never happened. Should we have been chasing him?" he says to the officer. "I don't know."
— Gregory McMichael, summing up what happened to officers: "To be perfectly honest with you, if I could've gotten a shot at the guy, I would have shot him myself ... "
— Arbery is still breathing, face down in the road, as the first officers arrive on scene. Gregory McMichael is standing back aways in a nearby driveway. An officer puts on gloves, rolls over Arbery's blood-soaked body, and applies pressure to his chest. Arbery's eyes are open, glazed. Rapsy breathing can be heard. Gregory McMichael tries to move closer. The officer waves him off with a finger.
"I recognize you now," the officer says to him. "Michael, right?"
"McMichael, yeah. That's my son Travis over there."
"Just hang out over there for me," the officer tells him, still applying pressure to Arbery's chest.
Then McMichael can be heard saying, "Roddy back here's got it all on video."
Seconds later, Arbery dies.
"There's nothing I can do for this gentleman," the officer says, removing his bloodied gloves.
There would be no arrests in Arbery's shooting death until May 7, two days after the GBI took over the investigation.