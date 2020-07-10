Glynn County Police officers found a "visibly upset" alleged shooter standing next to the victim when they responded to a shooting Thursday night at the North Glynn Recreation Complex, according to a police report.
Jacob Noah Schott, 18, was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of stealing a firearm, according to police. Schott was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he remained Friday without bond, according to jail records.
The victim was flown via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. Information on her condition Friday was not available.
Police were called to the county park at 622 Harry Driggers Blvd. at 10:26 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the report. Officer Herschel Wright arrived to find fellow officers attending to the woman as Schott stood over her, according to a partial police report. Another young man was on the ground helping officers, the report said.
“Standing next to (the victim) was a male later identified as Jacob Noah Schott who was at the time visibly upset,” Wright wrote in the report.
County police said Friday that Schott allegedly shot the woman inside a vehicle in the North Glynn Sports Complex parking lot. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police Investigator S. Parker at 912-554-7811, or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333.
It marked the second shooting this week in which an 18-year-old Glynn County man stands accused of shooting a woman.
Brunswick police say Rashard Alford shot a 21-year-old woman in the neck late Monday night in the 2600 block of Ellis Street, then fled the scene. The woman, who police said was shot when she tried to intervene in a fight between Alford and his girlfriend, remained Friday in critical condition at UF Health Jacksonville, police said.
Brunswick police issued warrants for Alford charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
However, police said Alford shot and killed himself Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle in a hotel parking lot near U.S. Highway 341 and Interstate 95, where county and city police were preparing to arrest him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Alford’s death.