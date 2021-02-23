Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., announced via email today he will not seek to regain a seat in the U.S. Senate.
The announcement comes in the wake of last week's confirmation by Perdue that he had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.
Perdue, 71, and his wife, Bonnie, have a residence on Sea Island.
"After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022," he wrote in the email. "This is a personal decision, not a political one.
"I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the general election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen."
Perdue was defeated in a runoff election in January in his bid for a second term by Democrat Jon Ossoff.
His plan was to run against Raphael Warnock, the Democrat who defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in her bid for election in the same runoff election. Warnock, filling an unexpired term, will be up for reelection in 2022.
Perdue and Loeffler's defeat was a major setback for Republicans, who lost their majority status in the U.S. Senate with their losses.
"As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state," Perdue said. "The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do.
Perdue called Ossoff and Warnock liberal and said they do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.
"I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included," he wrote in the email to media. "I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort."