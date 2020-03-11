A Camden County patient has preliminarily tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Southeast Georgia Health System. A full report is forthcoming. Check the Brunswick News website for updated information.   

Terrors fall just short of state title

Terrors fall just short of state title

A disastrous first quarter put a massive dent in Glynn Academy’s bid for its first state championship, and it was never able to recover, falling to Forest Park 46-30 on Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …