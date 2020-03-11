A Camden County patient has preliminarily tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Southeast Georgia Health System. A full report is forthcoming. Check the Brunswick News website for updated information.
More from this section
A disastrous first quarter put a massive dent in Glynn Academy’s bid for its first state championship, and it was never able to recover, falling to Forest Park 46-30 on Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman qualified to run for At-large Post 2 seat on the commission Friday after announcing he would not seek reelection in February.
A former contractor on the M/V Golden Ray salvage operation alleges the Coast Guard is failing to enforce federal law and presiding over “an almost certain” environmental catastrophe in the St. Simons Sound.
Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- BHS student to earn college degree before high school diploma
- Coronavirus a concern in Camden schools
- Museum in Pier Village would house billionaire's art collection
- St. Simons man, 59, charged with sexually exploiting girl, 14
- Merry Tipton ends full-time role at Sea Island
- SISTER ACT 2: Sharnesha and Shayla Smith have Glynn Academy thinking state title
- Work gaining momentum around St. Simons Sound's shipwreck
- County to consider allowing JWSC to cut off sewer-only customers
- Terrors fall just short of state title
- Georgia Senate approves bill to cut five tests in public schools
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Local Events
Business
Find a local business
Find a local business
Let us help you share the good news of your life: