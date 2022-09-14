A person died Wednesday afternoon during a multiple-car crash on U.S. Highway 17 near Peek Road in Glynn County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. when the driver of Ford Focus was traveling southbound, veered across the lanes and struck the driver's side of a northbound utility bucket truck, the state patrol said. The Ford Focus then struck the front of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, the state patrol said. Both the Ford Focus and the pickup truck veered onto the west shoulder of the road, during which time a BMW was stuck, the state patrol said.
The driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene, the state patrol said. Other involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for treatment, the state patrol said.
The deceased person's name was not available late Wednesday.