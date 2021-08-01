In the wake of Friday night’s completion of the cut to separate Section 6 from the shipwrecked Golden Ray, oil hemorrhaged from the half-submerged steel carcass and fouled beaches along the southern shoreline of St. Simons Island.
Beginning at daylight Sunday, dozens of oil pollution workers combed the beaches from south of the St. Simons Pier to the shores near the King and Prince Hotel to the north, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The beaches remained open Sunday during the height of the Golden Isles tourist season, but Unified Command and the Glynn County Health Department cautioned folks to avoid tar balls and oil-soiled sand.
A flotilla of cleanup crews were mostly successful during incoming tides Saturday morning in containing the oil discharge inside the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the half-submerged shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound, Himes said. On the afternoon’s outgoing tide, however, a “dense ribbon of oil” flowed underneath the EPB on the swift currents and began washing up on St. Simons Island’s southern shorelines.
Fresh oil accumulated particularly on the beach near the Wylie Street beach access near the Sea Island Golf Club's Retreat Course and at the Myrtle Street beach access near the King and Prince, Himes said. High tide at the St. Simons Sound occurred at 2:42 p.m.
Oil also fouled the Johnson Rocks along Neptune Park’s waterfront and in front of the St. Simons Lighthouse.
“It’s not pretty,” Himes said. “It’s stretching from south of the King and Prince resort, around the fishing pier and all the way to the golf course. It’s fresh oil, which means it’s very sticky. It’s very easy to get on the bottom of your feet.”
Beachgoers in the area might encounter freshly oiled sand, particularly along the most recent high-water mark, Himes said. Folks are cautioned to avoid contact with oil. The county health department further advises that warm water and soap should be used to wash such oil from skin. Harsh detergents or solvents could be harmful, the health department said.
“Dawn works really well,” Himes said.
Those who see fuel sheens or oil globules on waters near the shipwreck are encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802.
Some 50 cleanup workers scoured the beaches Sunday, Himes said. More were on the way.
Crews were raking oil-soiled sand into mounds along the shoreline for pickup, Himes said. Yellow caution tape is being place near some areas, a warning for beachgoers to avoid those sections.
“Some people might see yellow caution tape near public beach access points,” Himes said. “That doesn’t mean the beach is closed. Think of it as yellow warning light, to slow down and proceed with caution.”
No oiling had been detected at Massnegale Park, East Beach and Gould’s Inlet beaches north of the King and Prince on St. Simons Island, Himes said. Overhead spotters have detected fuel sheens in the waters offshore from these beaches.
“There are some sheens, but no discharges,” Himes said.
Wildlife and marine biologists accompanying the beach cleanup patrols have not detected harm to waterfowl or marine life from the incident, Himes said. Some oiling of the marsh grasses has been detected south of the Plantation Golf Course on the marsh side of the island, most noticeable along the highwater mark.
“We are seeing marsh impacts, like a bathtub ring, in the marsh south of the golf course,” Himes said.
No marsh oiling has been detected further inland at environmentally sensitive areas such as Bird Island near the Brunswick River, he said.
Oil left dark stains on the Johnson Rocks. Crews may employ devices that use hot water and high pressure to clean oil from the rocks, Himes said. At present, however, they are concentrating on cleaning oil from the beaches, he said.
“The priority is getting it off the sand,” Himes said. “It’s a very significant discharge. If there is a silver lining, it is easer to spot so people can avoid it. It also makes it easier to recover it, to shovel it up. It’s like triage right now. It’s going to take several days.”
The EPB has a dual layer of oil retention boom lining its surface, intended specifically to retain oil discharges such as that now on St. Simons Island’s south beaches.
However, the oil was sucked beneath the boom by Saturday’s swift outgoing tides, Himes said. It is an issue that has been encountered often with the EBP during the nine-month cutting operation on the shipwreck.
“We tracked oil that entrained beneath the EPB and as the tide ebbed,” Himes told The News on Saturday evening. “A dense ribbon of oil went into the shipping lane and went right through the pier, leaving oil on the rocks as it passed. It had dissipated into a sheen as it curled around East Beach and went out to sea. We’ll have cleanup teams out there and we ask the public not to disturb them. Please, let them do their work.”
At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a massive cutting chain tore through the last steel sheet binding Section 6 to the remainder of half-submerged scrap metal heap, making relatively quick work of the next-to-last cut into the shipwreck.
The resulting discharge created a large dark “ink blotter” of oil on the surface of the water inside the EPB, Himes said. In addition to the surface boom, the EPB has sturdy mesh netting below to contain loose vehicles and other large debris from the shipwreck.
According to Himes, the operation’s flotilla of cleanup crews has managed to contain and collect most of the discharged oil within the area surrounding the shipwreck. The majority of the oil has been retained inside the EPB, Himes said, as evidenced by the large dark oil cloud on the surface of the water there. That oil is being channeled by the incoming tides to the EPB’s western end, where it is being collected in a current buster — a large V-shaped craft designed to corral and collect oily surface water, Himes said.
Utility tugs inside the EPB are spraying water on the surface to help channel the oily water toward the current buster. Additionally, pollution control crews are employing oil skimmer boats and absorbent boom inside and outside of the EPB to collect oily water, he said. Another current buster is collecting oily water beyond the EPB, towed by boats connected to either end, he said.
A helicopter has hovered above scene throughout the day, from which veteran environmental cleanup spotter Ray McKeldey has directed the movements on the water below, Himes said.
But Himes said the EBP appears to be working effectively during this discharge, as indicated by the large dark oil cloud within it.
“What we are seeing is the barrier doing its job,” Himes said. “The ink blotter means the barrier is retaining the oil. Otherwise, we would see long ribbons of (dark) oil outside the EPB and we’re not seeing that.”
The salvage phase to place Section 6 on a barge for transport out of the sound remains on hold while crews addressed the oil discharge, Himes said.
Separation of Section 6 marked one more crucial step toward completely removing the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage from its lair in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. It was achieved by the sheer force of tension applied by the VB 10,000 crane vessel’s system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys.
The 3,695-metric-ton mass of steel is hanging suspended by tension wire from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000.
At a compatible slack tide within the next couple of days, a dry dock barge will enter through a gate in the EPB and slide between the hulls of the of VB 10,000. The crane vessel will lower the section onto the barge deck. Salvage crews will descend and secure the section to the deck. Tugboats will then tow the barge and its cargo under the Sidney Lanier Bridge and up the Brunswick River. Its final destination is a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
The removal of Section 6 will leave about 153.5 feet of shipwreck still in the St. Simons Sound. For the folks at T&T Salvage who started cutting on the 656-foot-long shipwreck in November, that means one more cut and two more hulking sections to go before it is gone.
Section 6 is bound for a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick, where it will join the 3,640-ton Section 3. Each of the four remaining sections will be cut up into about a dozen smaller pieces at the location, loaded onto a barge and transported via barge to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Maritime engineers suspect these four middle sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The four outer sections all were transported via barge whole and directly to the MARS facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Cutting to remove Section 6 started eight days ago, in the predawn hours of July 22. Its duration matches the two most expeditious cuts in the salvage operation: the effort to separate the stern from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2; and the task of cutting away Section 2, March 7-15.
However, this comparatively smooth operation comes on the heels of the most grueling cut salvagers have encountered. Section 3 was finally cut away July 1, after eight arduous weeks that included constant encounters with dense 2-foot-thick steel brackets along the cut path and a massive internal fire after a welder’s torch sparked an inferno fueled by hundreds of vehicles within.
In preparation for the separation and lift, Unified Command increased its fleet of oil pollution cleanup crews to about 20 boats on the waters surrounding the shipwreck.
Additional crews regularly police local shorelines for washed up shipwreck debris and tar balls.
Those spot shipwreck debris on local shorelines are asked to call the debris hotline at 912-944-5620.
Unified Command reminds recreational boaters that vessels are prohibited within 150 yards of the EPB.