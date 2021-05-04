A Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting while serving a search warrant this morning.

The deputies have not been identified. They were serving the warrant at 4:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 17, south of Woodbine.

The news release from the sheriff’s office contained no information about the circumstances leading to the shooting, if more than one person was involved, or the condition of the person or persons shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is referring all questions to the GBI.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

