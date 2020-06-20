A stabbing that occurred Saturday morning in Odum in Wayne County ended up being reported from the Pier Village parking lot on St. Simons Island around 7:30 a.m., according to Glynn County Police Lt. Jerimiah Berquist.
The woman's stab wound was not serious, as indicated by the fact that it occurred in Odum and was reported on St. Simons, Berquist noted. Police and county EMS provided first aid at the scene.
Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies later made an arrest in the stabbing, Berquist said.
The case has been turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff's detective division, a spokeswoman said. Further details will not be available until Monday, she said