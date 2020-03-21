Another case of coronavirus was reported in Chatham County, bringing the total number of cases there to two and the total number in the eight-county Coastal Health District to five.
The number of cases confirmed in Glynn County remained at two as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coastal Health District.
The only other case verified in the coastal district surfaced in Effingham County.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the other five district counties, which are Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan and Long.
The individual confirmed with coronavirus in Southeast Georgia Health System's hospital in St. Marys earlier this month resides in Folkston, the county seat of Charlton County and 50 miles south of Brunswick. She has since recovered, health department officials said.
Charlton County is in the Southeast Health District.