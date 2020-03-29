Glynn is the only county in the Coastal Health District showing an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon today, growing by one for a total of eight cases.
The total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county district rose to 40.
No deaths due to the virus have been reported in any of the eight.
Still reporting the highest number of confirmed cases is Chatham County with 15, followed by Bryan with seven, Effingham with four, Liberty with three, Camden with two and Long with one.
No cases have been reported in McIntosh County.
Georgia overall is showing a significant increase, rising by 205 cases for a total of 2,651. The figure includes 666 hospitalizations, or 25 percent, and 80 deaths, or 3 percent.
In most cases ending in death, there were underlying causes, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
The five counties with the highest number of cases and number of deaths recorded in each (shown in parenthesis) is as follows: Fulton, 407 (12); DeKalb, 272 (3); Dougherty-Albany, 239 (17); Cobb, 222 (9); and Gwinnett, 143 (1).
Counties close to Glynn but in different health districts remained the same as of midday today. Ware has confirmed five cases and Charlton one. No cases have been reported in Brantley or Wayne counties.
Figures provided in this report were gleaned from the results of 12,564 tests administered in private and public facilities.