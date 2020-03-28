The latest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia reflect an increase of two cases in the Coastal Health District for a total of 37.
Glynn County remained at seven, Camden at two and McIntosh at zero, but additional cases surfaced in Bryan for a total of six and Liberty for a total of two.
Chatham County remained at 15, Effingham at four and Long at one.
No deaths due to coronavirus had been reported in the eight county coastal district as of noon today.
Georgia overall reflected an increase of 168 confirmed cases for a total of 2,366, 617 of which were hospitalized, or 26 percent of the cases. The death rate remained at 3 percent, or 69 persons.
The figures were gleaned from the results of 11,051 tests in public and private labs.
The top five counties showing the greatest number of cases and the number of deaths reported in each (in parenthesis) are Fulton, 373 (12); DeKalb, 240 (2); Dougherty, 205 (13); Cobb, 181 (6); Gwinnett, 121 (1).
Counties closest to Glynn but in a separate health district remained the same at noon, with Charlton reporting one and Ware two.
No confirmed cases have been reported in Brantley or Wayne counties.