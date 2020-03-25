The Coastal Health District confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 Wednesday, this one in Long County, the county's first.
The total number of cases in the eight-county district stood at 21 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Confirmed cases in Glynn County remained at five, and Camden County remained at one.
McIntosh County has reported no cases to date.
Other figures released by the health department showing no change were Chatham County, seven; Effingham and Bryan, both with three; and Liberty County, one.
No cases have been confirmed in Brantley or Wayne counties and only one has been reported in Charlton County. All three counties are in the Southeast Health District.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 1,387, including 438 hospitalizations (31.6 percent) and 47 deaths (3.4 percent).
The results are from 6,179 coronavirus tests taken at public and private facilities.
Citing HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), neither the health department nor the health system will release details on those testing positive for COVID-19.