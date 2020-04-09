No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the eight-county Coastal Health District Thursday evening, leaving the total number at 243, one less than reported earlier following an adjustment in numbers by the health department.

The number of cases in each county was as follows: Glynn, 31; McIntosh, 3; Camden and Effingham, 19 each; Chatham, 131; Bryan, 25; Liberty, 14; and Long, one.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus remained at seven. None have been reported in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.

Other counties in the region but in separate health districts did not fare as well, with Ware County reporting an additional death, raising its total virus-related fatalities to four out of 45 cases.

Caseloads of others in the region include Brantley County, six and one death; Wayne County, three; and Charlton County, two.

Georgia's total number of confirmations rose to 10,885, including 412 deaths and 2,298 hospitalizations.

The number of confirmed cases in the top five counties and number of deaths (noted in parenthesis) were as follows: Fulton, 1,338 (48); Albany-Dougherty, 1,042 (66); DeKalb, 766 (13); Cobb, 653 (32); Gwinnett, 618 (17).

A total of 41,085 tests have been administered statewide.

