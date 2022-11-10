Glynn County is under a tornado watch as steady rain and stiff winds are expected to prevail throughout the day Thursday with the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole.
County officials remind residents that power outages, fallen trees and flooded roads are likely as the storm sweeps up Florida today and into Georgia, expected to travel well west of the Golden Isles this evening. They caution residents not to drive into obviously flooded roads, to "turn around, don't drown."
Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen told The News that the F.J. Torras Causeway has been reduced to one lane due to flooding and some roads have been closed entirely — Sea Island Causeway, Macon Avenue from H Street to Talmadge Avenue, Talmadge Avenue from Wilson Avenue to U.S. 17, Newcastle Street from Howe Street to Monck Street, Mansfield Street from Reynolds Street to Bay Street and Lanier Boulevard near Glynn Middle School.
So far Thursday, county officials have also announced the closings Thursday of the St. Simons Island Pier, Overlook Park on U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick and the fishing bridge at Liberty Ship Park under the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Glynn County Schools officials made the decision Wednesday to cancel all classes today.
Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane before making a predawn Thursday in central Florida with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has since resumed tropical storm force as it sweeps in a northwest path up the middle of Florida.
As of 7 a.m., Nicole was near Lakeland, Fla., moving northwest at 14 mph with sustained maximum winds of 60 mph. It is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength as it crosses into western Georgia late tonight or early Friday morning, placing the Golden Isles in the path of concentrated winds out of the southwest throughout.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla., noted Wednesday that Nicole is an unusually large storm with a wind field up to 460 miles.
Forecasters predict a 2 to 4 foot storm surge with flooding mostly likely during the high tide cycles. High tide on St. Simons Island is at 9:10 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. today, and 9:50 a.m. and 10:28 p.m. Friday. Beach erosion is likely with waves up to 10 feet possible along the coast. In Brunswick, the National Weather Service places high tides in at 10:02 a.m. and 10:28 p.m. today and 10:41 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. on Friday.
Glynn County could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.
The tornado watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. today.